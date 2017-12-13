Get rid of migraines, hangovers, and more with RevIVed Hydration infusions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new business in West Michigan that can help fight off a cold, get rid of headaches, or even shed a few pounds, all through hydration therapy.

So whether it's symptoms of jet lag, migraines, or even a hangover, RevIVed Hydration says their treatments will help people bounce back from their symptoms quicker than ever before.

RevIVed Hydration owner and medical director, Dr. James Smith, and registered nurse Justin Bing, talk about the benefits of intravenous hydration therapy, and how it works.

RevIVed Hydration uses intravenous hydration therapy to infuse various blends of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and amino acids will assist patients with symptom relief. Their goal is to get rid of symptoms, so they give the body the nutrients it needs in order to relief them.

Patients don't even need to leave their home to take advantage of this treatment. After scheduling an appointment online, a registered nurse will come to the house, start the infusion, and leave when it's over.

RevIVed Hydration is located at 3068 Howlett Drive Southeast in Ada.

To schedule an appointment, or to get more information, call (616)-888-5006 or visit revivedhydration.com.