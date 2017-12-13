× Holland Public Safety officers pay it forward, pump free gas

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Pubic Safety stopped several drivers today, but it wasn’t for a moving violation. Officers paid it forward by pumping and paying for drivers’ gas.

It was a pleasant surprise as officers pumped $600 worth of free gas at two locations.

Sergeant Larry Matzen said, “It’s actually pretty interesting. Most of the time when we walk up to them they look a little scared and when we tell them why we’re here it turns into a little shock.”

He added, “Then we had people this morning that were in tears. We had other people that were thanking us because they were down on their luck. That’s exactly what we’re trying to, to get out there today.”

“Very unexpected, and I’m definitely going to pay it forward,” one driver told FOX 17.

Officers said it’s about paying it forward and improving police-community relations.

Matzen said this is the department’s second year partnering with local businesses to do this, and it’s those businesses that made the donations.

“We run across people who refuse to accept the donation. We actually ask them if you feel the need would you please pay it forward to someone else. Obviously they don’t have to, but we’ve had more people come up to us and say absolutely we will,” Matzen explained.

He said officers plan to be out a couple more times before Christmas to put more smiles on people’s faces.