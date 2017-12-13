School Closings and Cancellations

Michigan State Police cruiser hit in morning crash

Posted 1:07 PM, December 13, 2017, by

Photo from US-131 near Morley

MORLEY, Mich. – Dozens of crashes marred West Michigan highways Wednesday morning, including one that involved a Michigan State Police cruiser.

The MSP trooper was assisting on a crash along southbound US-131 near the White Cloud exit when a vehicle struck the cruiser.  Neither the trooper nor the other driver were injured.

Several other crashes were reported along that stretch of the highway.

Other crashes caused considerable backups on I-196 in Grand Rapids at Lane Avenue and along northbound US-131, north of Leonard Street.

 

