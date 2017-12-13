× Michigan State Police cruiser hit in morning crash

MORLEY, Mich. – Dozens of crashes marred West Michigan highways Wednesday morning, including one that involved a Michigan State Police cruiser.

The MSP trooper was assisting on a crash along southbound US-131 near the White Cloud exit when a vehicle struck the cruiser. Neither the trooper nor the other driver were injured.

Several other crashes were reported along that stretch of the highway.

Other crashes caused considerable backups on I-196 in Grand Rapids at Lane Avenue and along northbound US-131, north of Leonard Street.