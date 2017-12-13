Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. ArtPrize is returning for the holiday season, so people can find the perfect gift for the artist in their life.

ArtPrize organizers will open a holiday pop-up shop on Thursday, at The Hub on Sheldon Boulevard in Grand Rapids. There are plenty of items to choose from, including ornaments, clothes, mugs, coloring books, and more.

There will also be food trucks, a cash bar, and arts and crafts for the kids.

The shop will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.

2. After a stretch of 50 years, the Diocese of Grand Rapids will open its first new Catholic School.

They released renderings of St. Robert Catholic School, which is set to open in Ada next Fall.

The school will start with child care, preschool, Kindergarten, and 1st and 2nd grades. Then, one grade will be added every year, through 8th grade.

Enrollment is expected to begin in the Spring.

3. Volunteers with the Salvation Army are still out ringing bells as part of the Red Kettle Campaign. Over in Saginaw, there's one bell ringer who's turning heads by dancing for donations.

Joseph Stricker is the president of the Saginaw Sunrise Rotary, and says the organization has been helping with the Red Kettle Campaign for several years.

He said he just brought music with him, and people liked it, so he kept doing it. There's even video of him rocking out to "Run DMC" in front of a Sam's Club.

Stricker says his other favorite dance tunes are Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and TLC's "Sleigh Ride."

4. All kinds of fun words flying around out there, but only one has been crowned "The Word Of The Year" by Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

The winner is: "feminism." The online dictionary made the decision based on which word had a significant increase in look-ups, compared to years past and how relevant they are on the national stage.

Look ups for the word increased by 77 percent since last year. It gained traction right away in January, during the women's marches held around the world.

Another spike was noticed during the #MeToo movement.

5. Tis the season to be cheesin' with some Cheetos Popcorn.

The bright-orange, crunch, puffed corn snack will now be available in popcorn form at select regal cinemas nationwide. The popcorn will feature Cheetos dust-flavored popcorn and crunchy Cheetos pieces mixed together, and comes in a giant 32-ounce container.

Though Cheetos Popcorn has been previously tried on a trial basis at various theater locations, Regal Cinemas is the first movie theater chain to offer this insanely cheesy snack at the national level.

The snack will officially be available on Friday, just in time for "Star Wars" fans. There are two Regal Theater locations in Michigan; one near Lansing, and the other near Detroit.