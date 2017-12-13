Snow piles up today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- For all the areas that received lake effect snow yesterday, many were avoided by snowflakes completely. That's going to be hard today, as more widespread snow continues the remainder of today.

Another round of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the area, with the heaviest snow north and east of Grand Rapids.

Moderate snowfall is expected to develop just in time for your commute home from school or work. This will be the biggest focus for us tonight as more people get on the roadways.

4-6 inches of snow is expected along and north of I-96. Isolated higher amounts are possible as well, with barely any snow closer to the state line.