GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Christmas came early for some patients at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Wednesday morning.

A bus load of toys and presents was dropped off from this year's Epic Toy Drive. The drive is organized by the family of Dawson Babiak, a 7-year-old who has battled and won the fight against leukemia.

Dawson and his family say it is hard being in the hospital during the holidays and they've wanted to life the spirits of kids by bringing toys in for them.