Tri County Schools closed due to threat

December 13, 2017

SAND LAKE, Mich. – A West Michigan school district is closed today because of a threat made by a student.

Tri County Area Schools Superintendent Allen Cummings sent a note to parents and the community stating school would be closed Wednesday after they learned a Tri County student had “made a threat that could compromise the safety of the school environment.”  He says that the school administration is working with authorities in the matter.

Cummings says in the note that further information will be coming during the day.

We’ll have more information if it becomes available.

