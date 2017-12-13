School Closings and Cancellations

Trump praises deal on GOP tax cuts

Posted 3:33 PM, December 13, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is delivering closing arguments in favor of the tax overhaul plan that is working its way through Congress.

Speaking in the grand foyer of the White House, Trump says he’s just days away from delivering on a promise to provide “a massive tax cut for the everyday, working Americans who are the backbone and heartbeat of our country.”

Trump is speaking before a crowd that includes middle-income families from around the country and members of the College Republicans and Young Republicans.

House and Senate GOP leaders forged an agreement Wednesday that paves the way for final votes next week. The plan would slash taxes for businesses, give many Americans modest cuts and deliver the first major legislative accomplishment to Trump.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment