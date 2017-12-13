Twenty five film inducted to National Film Registry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Library of Congress announced which beloved films will be added to the National Film Registry.

The National Film Registry selects films that are vital to American cinema but also reflect the culture and heritage of the country.

Since its creation, 725 films have been inducted into the registry.

The library selected 25 films this year:

“Ace in the Hole” (1951)

“Boulevard Nights” (1979)

“Die Hard” (1988)

“Dumbo” (1941)

“Field of Dreams” (1989)

“4 Little Girls” (1997)

“Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection” (1920s – 1930s)

“Gentleman’s Agreement” (1947)

“The Goonies” (1985)

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967)

“He Who Gets Slapped” (1924)

“Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street” (1905)

“La Bamba” (1987)

“Lives of Performers” (1972)

“Memento” (2000)

“Only Angels Have Wings” (1939)

“The Sinking of the Lusitania” (1918)

“Spartacus” (1960)

“Superman” (1978)

“Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser” (1988)

“Time and Dreams” (1976)

“Titanic” (1997)

“To Sleep with Anger” (1990)

“Wanda” (1971)

“With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain” (1937-1938)

The Library of Congress works to preserve all these films inducted and to adapt them so that future generations can enjoy them.