Why it’s important to know your family’s medical history

Opportunities to get together with family this holiday season could actually be an opportunity to save your life. These family gatherings offer a great time to get to know your family's history, more specifically, your family's medical history.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, and Executive Director for the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute, Shannon Wilson, talk about knowing your family medical history is vital for preventative care.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.