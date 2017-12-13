Yoga has become a tradition for the Grandville hockey team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- The Grandville hockey team began doing yoga as a team building exercise the season after they tragically lost captain Ryan Fischer. The team has continued to yoga every Wednesday during the season ever since.

"Opportunity for our boys to relax do a little bit more team building develop their relationship with one another a little bit more" head coach Joel Breazeale said. "I didn't expect it but I'd say consistently two thirds of our young men really enjoy it and so now we are probably really on our 5th year of it and it has been great."

"I love yoga man! senior center Trevor Gelfius said. "You and the boys going in the yoga room and kind of letting loose a little bit and getting deep stretches in the middle of the week we have two hard practices on Monday Tuesday so just kind of stretching out getting it loose ready for the games over the weekend."

The Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start this season and have games at Northville and Lake Orion this weekend.