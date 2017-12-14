School Event Cancellations

Bank robbed in Oshtemo Township

Posted 12:36 PM, December 14, 2017

Photo from Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff – Comerica in Oshtemo Twp.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is looking for the person who robbed the Comerica Bank in Oshtemo Township Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the Comerica at 5080 West Main.  The suspect is described at a white man in his 50s, with a “crooked” nose. He was dressed in a tan Carhart coat and pants, with a black hat and dark glasses.  When he left the bank, he got into the passenger side of an older model silver van that left north on Drake Road.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the FBI.

 

