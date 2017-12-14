School Event Cancellations

City and GVSU plan closure of downtown street

Posted 1:08 PM, December 14, 2017

Map from Grand Valley State University and Grand Rapids – Mt. Vernon closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids is closing an intersection for about six months so the city and Grand Valley State University can better make future campus decisions.

The south side of the intersection of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Fulton Street will close Saturday, and remain closed until May 2018. Concrete barricades will wall off Mt. Vernon Avenue to the south of Fulton Street.

The parking lots will still be accessible from Watson Street via Winter Avenue and Front Avenue.

The city and university say that they hope the closure improves the pedestrian and biking experience at the intersection and reduces conflicts between pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists around the GVSU buildings.  They also hope the closure helps “channelize” vehicle movements through the downtown campus.

The intersection is to become a major future stop for the Laker Line bus rapid transit.

They say that the low-cost study will help them make future decisions about the campus and transportation.

