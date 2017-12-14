School Closings and Cancellations

Detroit-area dog breeder convicted in animal neglect case

Posted 8:29 AM, December 14, 2017, by

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman whose home-based kennel drew complaints from neighbors for two decades has been convicted of animal neglect.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports a judge in Livonia this week found Mary Gabriel of Farmington Hills guilty of neglect and not guilty of charges of keeping unlicensed animals.

Farmington Hills officials say Gabriel, who breeds golden retrievers, kept as many as 49 dogs in her Chien d’Or kennel. She was ordered earlier this year to remove 16 remaining dogs from the house and relocated four to a friend’s home in Livonia.

Animal control officers in Livonia inspected the dogs’ living conditions, finding the animals matted with feces, infested with fleas and lacking adequate shelter. District Court Judge Sean Kavanagh rejected defense arguments that the dogs were well kept.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s