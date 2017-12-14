× Detroit-area dog breeder convicted in animal neglect case

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman whose home-based kennel drew complaints from neighbors for two decades has been convicted of animal neglect.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports a judge in Livonia this week found Mary Gabriel of Farmington Hills guilty of neglect and not guilty of charges of keeping unlicensed animals.

Farmington Hills officials say Gabriel, who breeds golden retrievers, kept as many as 49 dogs in her Chien d’Or kennel. She was ordered earlier this year to remove 16 remaining dogs from the house and relocated four to a friend’s home in Livonia.

Animal control officers in Livonia inspected the dogs’ living conditions, finding the animals matted with feces, infested with fleas and lacking adequate shelter. District Court Judge Sean Kavanagh rejected defense arguments that the dogs were well kept.