Fashion trends for the holidays and beyond at Lennon & Willow

The hustle and bustle of the holidays and new year is quickly approaching, which means it's time to find a nice outfit to wear for all those holiday parties. Lennon and Willow offers a variety of unique clothing and accessories that are sure to set women apart at their next party.

From velvet clutches, to jackets, to denim jeans, to party dresses, Lennon and Willow has fashions that are great for women of all ages and sizes.

Leigh Ann went out to their location in Lowell to find out what's trending for the holiday season and beyond.

All clothing and accessories can be found at Lennon and Willow's two locations:

953 Cherry Street Southeast, Grand Rapids

204 West Main Street, Lowell

To learn more or to see the items they have in stock, visit lennonandwillow.com.