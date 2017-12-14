School Event Cancellations

Group raises over $1M to bring back the Grand Haven catwalk

Grand Haven Pier

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The iconic catwalk is coming back to the Grand Haven pier.

The Save the Catwalk group of Grand Haven announced Thursday that they have raised more than their $1 million goal to bring it back to the pier.

It has taken two years of fundraising and educating the community about the significance of the catwalk.  To date, the group has raised $1,080,706, including a $50,000 grant from the Loutit Foundation.

The catwalk was removed from the pier last year when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began resurfacing the structure.

Grand Haven Mayor Geri McCaleb says the donations have come from everyone from kindergartners to longtime locals and visitors.

Officials say that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is about 2/3 through completing their project of resurfacing and repairing the concrete on the pier.

 

 

