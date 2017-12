Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The penguins at John Ball Park Zoo got their annual physical exams Thursday morning.

The veterinarian team had to completely drain the pool and corral all 36 penguins. They then set up an assembly line for the exams.

That's when two vet techs, zookeepers and veterinary students from Michigan State University gave the penguins head to toe check-ups.