GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- It's a benefit to help Michigan's smallest patients.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has a simultaneous statewide premiere at Grand Rapid’s Celebration! Cinema North and Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on Tuesday, December 19, in support of Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children at Hospice of Michigan.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids fundraiser are $100 per person, including popcorn for the 7:30 p.m. showing.