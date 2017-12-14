Man charged with selling teen for sex

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man has been charged with allegedly selling a teenage girl for sex at a local hotel.

Mitchell James Hodges, 40, was arraigned Wednesday with one count of human trafficking of a minor. The charge is a felony that carries a potential 20 years in prison.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office says Hodges is charged with allegedly charging people to have sex with a 15-yea-old girl at the Victory Inn in Roosevelt Park. They say the incidents took place from July 27th to August 31st of this year.

The Prosecutor’s office says Hodges also has charges for possession of meth and ecstasy pending in Muskegon County, as well as domestic violence and assault convictions from back in 2005.