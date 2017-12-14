× Michigan doctor to appeal prison sentence for child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor who admitted he molested gymnasts plans to appeal a 60-year federal prison sentence on child pornography charges.

Larry Nassar filed a formal notice of appeal Wednesday.

The 54-year-old was sentenced last week in federal court in Grand Rapids to three 20-year sentences. Investigators found over 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices in 2016.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

He’s pleaded guilty to molesting gymnasts with his hands in the Lansing, Michigan, area under the guise of treatment. He awaits sentencing in two counties in those cases starting in January.

More than 140 women and girls have come forward accusing Nassar of sexual abuse, including Olympic athletes.

Nassar has said he has an addiction.