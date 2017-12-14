Person pinned in vehicle for an hour after Sturgis rollover crash

STURGIS, Mich. — A person was pinned in their vehicle for an hour after a rollover crash Wednesday night in Sturgis.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. along Big Hill Road near old railroad tracks.

The person’s vehicle rolled down a steep embankment and then crashed up against a tree. Their arm was pinned between the roof of the vehicle and the tree, according to the Sturgis Fire Department.

Deep snow and the remote area of the crash made it difficult to get to the vehicle, the fire department said in a release. Emergency responders carried extrication equipment down to the crash site until a vehicle with four-wheel drive arrived.

The vehicle was rolled off the person’s arm about after about an hour, officials said in a release. They were taken to the hospital. Their exact condition was unclear.