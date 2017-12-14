School Closings and Cancellations

Person pinned in vehicle for an hour after Sturgis rollover crash

Posted 11:27 AM, December 14, 2017, by

STURGIS, Mich. — A person was pinned in their vehicle for an hour after a rollover crash Wednesday night in Sturgis.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. along Big Hill Road near old railroad tracks.

The person’s vehicle rolled down a steep embankment and then crashed up against a tree.  Their arm was pinned between the roof of the vehicle and the tree, according to the Sturgis Fire Department.

Deep snow and the remote area of the crash made it difficult to get to the vehicle, the fire department said in a release. Emergency responders carried extrication equipment down to the crash site until a vehicle with four-wheel drive arrived.

The vehicle was rolled off the person’s arm about after about an hour, officials said in a release. They were taken to the hospital. Their exact condition was unclear.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s