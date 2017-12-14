× Police: Charges leveled against suspect in alleged Holland arson

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Holland Township man is being held on a $50,000 cash-surety bond in connection with an alleged arson at a Holland graphic-arts business.

Graphix Signs & Embroidery, 11223 E. Lakewood Boulevard, went up in flames early in the morning on November 20th. The Sheriff’s Office says Shane William Wheeler, 48, has been arraigned on charges of Conspiracy to Commit 3rd-Degree Arson. Police say he’s also been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Breaking & Entering in relation to “several incidents in and around the Holland area”, and as an Habitual Offender – 4th Notice. Says Captain Mark Bennett: “He does have several previous felony convictions.”

Holland Township Fire Chief Jim Kohsel told FOX 17 at the scene November 20th that the building was a complete loss.

Police say Wheeler has been in the Ottawa County Jail since Friday on the cash bond, as well as a detainer from the Michigan Department of Corrections for parole violations.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old alleged accomplice of Wheeler is still in the process of being waived to Circuit Court for possible charges. The teenager is in custody at the county Youth Home. Police say his name cannot be released yet.