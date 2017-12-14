South Christian to honor veterans Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian seniors Andrew Haan and Will Warsen have put together a special honoring the military Friday night as the Sailors host Caledonia in a boys and girls basketball doubleheader starting at 6 p.m..

"I really personally appreciate so much what these men and women have gone through everything they have sacrificed it means so much" Haan said. "They are the most humble people if you meet them on the street they are not asking for recognition they are humble they will take the shirt off their back for you but they won't ask for anything in return and I just want to have a chance to honor them and give them the respect that they deserve."

It is their senior faith project and veterans, current military and law enforcement will be admitted free of charge. There will also be a moment silence for Will's cousin David who died in Afghanistan in 2012 and his family will be honored between games.

"It is an awesome event and we get to just bring the community together bring more people that typically don't come to the games" Warsen said. "My aunt said she has never been to a South game before and because of this she will be coming to one it is just a great community building event so I think it's just a great event and should be a great time."