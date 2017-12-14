Suspect in double Kalamazoo stabbing arrested

Posted 11:36 PM, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45PM, December 14, 2017
kalamazoo township police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman is behind bars, and the two people she allegedly stabbed late Thursday afternoon are at Bronson Hospital.

So says the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. In a news release the DPS says the 28-year-old suspect had a “domestic relationship” with both victims: a 35-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy.

It happened around 5:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarence Street. That’s in the Edison Neighborhood. Police say officers responded to find the man suffering from two stab wounds to the torso. And shortly after the first call, the 11-year-old boy was brought to the Emergency Room at Bronson Hospital with a stab wound.

The DPS says the suspect was arrested on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, and is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail. Police say the two victims are still being treated at the hospital.

Anyone with more information should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994, Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100, or report online .

