Two people arrested after shooting in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Kentwood Police say that two people have been arrested after a shooting during an apparent armed robbery Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Majestic SE. Police responded to reports of a shooting, but found no victims.

During their investigation, police say they determined the incident stemmed from a drug deal where a suspect shot the driver of a vehicle. The suspect ran and the victim drove away. The suspect was found at a nearby house and arrested on an outstanding warrant. A woman at the home was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police searched the home and say they found two handguns and drugs. The victim was found later Wednesday evening at a home in Grand Rapids. He is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.