Win a pellet stove in H2Oasis’ Touch A Heart & Warm Your Hearth contest

H2Oasis provides energy and savings for West Michigan homes during the winter. Now they're teaming up with Williams Distributing and Hearth & Home Technologies for the first "Touch a Heart and Warm Your Hearth" event.

The purpose of this event is to provide a lower income family or household with a new pellet stove including a hearth pad, venting and installation.

Participants are allowed to enter either themselves, or nominate someone else to win. The family will be selected based upon their need and the story surrounding the entrant or recipient.

The contest is running now through December 20. For more details and to enter, click here.