× Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Police say a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

It happened around 7:22 p.m. along E. M-82 near S. Park in Newaygo.

According to Newaygo Police, Gayle Lynn Kuiper, 53, was struck and killed by a passing vehicle. The woman was reportedly attempting to cross the street at the time of the crash.