GRAND RAPIDS, Mich--- Covenant Christian entered the night 3-0 and played host to 2-0 Grand Rapids Catholic Central. The Chargers took a lead into halftime, but a big third quarter gave the edge to the Cougars as the went onto win 62-58. Carson Meulenberg led all scorers with 21 for Covenant Christian, while the Cougars featured an attack that included 15 points from each of Marcus Bingham and Jacob Polakovich and 14 points from Darrell Belcher. The Cougars tough early season schedule continues when they travel to Godwin Heights on Wednesday night.
3 Cougars score double figures as GR Catholic remains unbeaten
