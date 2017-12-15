Hannah would make a wonderful furry addition to your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hannah is a beautiful two year-old American Stafford-shire Terrier Mix, brindle in color, currently up for adoption at Humane Society of West Michigan. This 48 pound beauty is very social, friendly and seems to do well with other dogs. Not to mention, staff says she would be great for many different types of homes.

Need to get some shopping done? Tonight, Dec. 15, you can bring your kids to HSWM's "Winter Escape". From 6p.m. to 9 p.m., kids ages 7-12, can enjoy a movie, pizza, hot cocoa and crafts while also listening to a guest speaker from a wild life rescue. Not to mention, there will be a few special animal guests. The cost is $20 per child and just $10 for additional siblings. Learn more by clicking here.