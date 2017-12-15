Move over fishnets! Kalamazoo Wings offering their version of the Leg Lamp

December 15, 2017

Are you a big fan of hockey and the infamous A Christmas Story movie? Not only will the Kalamazoo Wings be sporting a specialty version on the ice, but the first one-thousand fans through the door will receive a version of the leg lamp seen in the movie. Instead of fish nets and high heels, it sports hockey pants and a hockey skate. If you are wondering, yes it really does light up, too. The jersey is actually the winning design by Kurt Gorecki who won a contest. After the game, there will be a jersey auction with all proceeds going to Bronson Children's Hospital.

Speaking of charity, recently there was a Teddy Bear Toss at the game where more than 1,500 were collected for kids at Bronson. After the bears are thrown on the ice and collected, the organization plans a day where the mascot along with key players deliver some of them to life spirits.

To get your tickets to any KWings game, go to www.kwings.com

 

 

 

