Police: DNA comparison to missing brothers could take months

Posted 3:44 PM, December 15, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say it could take months before DNA from the remains of three children found in Montana can be compared to DNA in the 2010 disappearance of three Michigan brothers.

Michigan state police Detective Lt. Jeremy Brewer says a backlog of cases is awaiting DNA testing. Brewer says once available, the results will be compared to DNA collected in the case of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton.

The boys were 9, 7 and 5 when they were last seen at their father’s Michigan home in November 2010.

Brewer says there appears to be no connection between the Skelton case and Montana.

The boys’ father has said he didn’t harm his sons. He’s in prison after pleading no contest to unlawful imprisonment for not returning them to their mother after Thanksgiving.

