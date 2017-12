Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. - Police in Portage are looking into the theft of a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

Police say that it was reportedly stolen Wednesday from the upper level of the Crossroads Mall near Macy's.

The bell ringer left the area around Noon and didn't return. A worker came to collect it around 7:00 p.m., but the kettle was gone.

Police are looking for surveillance video to help with their investigation. If you have any information, you should call Portage Police.