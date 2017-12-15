Step inside the hard hat zone at Craig’s Cruisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a place where families turn for wonderful entertainment and to chow down on a tasty buffet. After the dust clears on a major expansion, the mind-blowing fun will flow over into a huge expansion. Craig's Cruisers invited FOX 17 Morning Mix into the hard hat zone to check it out.

The new expansion, set to open in February, will boast an even better laser tag arena that's two levels. Also, a bulk of the new edition will actually be a trampoline park along with a Ninja Warrior park. Whether it's rain or shine, everyone is going to love an indoor coaster which is described as a combination between a coaster and a tilt-a-whirl on steroids.

Along with more entertainment, your taste-buds are going to enjoy more great options thanks to someone new in the kitchen. Chef Rock recently took over the wonderful buffet which features sauces made from scratch, fresh ingredients for many of their pizzas and locally sourced items, too. When it comes to dessert, they have you covered with fresh cookies, muffins, ice cream and trifle layered pudding.

To learn more about all of the winter break fun and even what's planned for New Year's Eve, follow them on social media or head to their website.