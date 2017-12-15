Union: AT&T cutting 245 Michigan jobs

DETROIT, Mich. – A union representative tells FOX 17 that AT&T is laying off 245 employees in Michigan early next year.

The representative from the Communications Workers of America labor union, District 4, says that 15 locations in Michigan will be losing employees.

A call center in Detroit is closing, which accounts for 117 employees.  The other 128 employees are inside and outside technicians based all around the state.

The workers were notified Friday morning that they would be losing their jobs in the beginning part of 2018.  Employees were also let go in Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana.

