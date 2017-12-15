HUDSONVILLE, Mich--- Unity Christian played host to Hudsonville in the Salad Bowl Classic. It was a close game throughout with the Crusaders pulling out the 51-49 win. Junior Noah Wiswary led Unity Christian with 14 points.
Unity Christian boys win Salad Bowl Classic
-
Hudsonville girls improve to 5-0
-
Tri-Unity boys win battle of unbeatens with Northpointe Christian
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Catholic Central 32, Unity Christian 26
-
Zeeland East 50, Unity Christian 14
-
-
Unity Christian 40, Comstock Park 35
-
Hark Up Christmas Show returning next weekend
-
Unity Christian 22, Byron Center 21
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
-
Zeeland West 20, Unity Christian 14
-
Bakita and Book Week 10
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4