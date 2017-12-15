Unity Christian boys win Salad Bowl Classic

Posted 11:50 PM, December 15, 2017, by , Updated at 12:18AM, December 16, 2017

HUDSONVILLE, Mich--- Unity Christian played host to Hudsonville in the Salad Bowl Classic. It was a close game throughout with the Crusaders pulling out the 51-49 win. Junior Noah Wiswary led Unity Christian with 14 points.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s