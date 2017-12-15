Vandalism suspect floods South Haven Walmart

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – South Haven Police are looking for the man who vandalized water pipes closing the South Haven Walmart for a few hours Friday.

The incident happened Friday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect vandalize water pipes in the men’s bathroom, causing extensive flooding in the store. The store has been closed as crews work to repair and clean the damage.

Surveillance video captured an image of the suspect. The store reopened at about 2:00 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the South Haven Police Department at 269-657-3101.