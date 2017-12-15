× Wyoming man shot by police had been on drugs; shot his own cat

WYOMING, Mich. – Court documents show that a man shot by Wyoming Police earlier this week had used drugs and shot his cat earlier Tuesday morning.

Casey Quinlan, 25, is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of discharge of a firearm in a building and killing an animal. Both charges are felonies.

Police were called to an apartment on Crooked Tree Road Tuesday morning at about 3:15 a.m. They found Quinlan, armed, and shot him one time. Quinlan was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries and then taken to jail.

Court documents say that Quinlan admitted to using drugs and firing two guns inside his apartment before officers arrived. The cat died from several gunshot wounds.