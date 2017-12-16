U.S. Marshal’s Office searching for Wyoming fugitive wanted on three warrants

Posted 5:23 PM, December 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:35PM, December 16, 2017

Jose Monarrez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  The U.S. Marshal’s Office is searching for a Most Wanted fugitive whose last known residence was in Wyoming.

A supervisory deputy for the U.S. Marshal’s Western District of Michigan says Jose Angel Monarrez is wanted on three warrants:

  • Assault-Wyoming POD
  • Failure to appear on fleeing-and-eluding-Ottawa County
  • Probation violation-Ottawa County

Monarrez is 36 year old, and 5-feet-11 inches tall. Investigators say he weighs about 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

