U.S. Marshal’s Office searching for Wyoming fugitive wanted on three warrants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Marshal’s Office is searching for a Most Wanted fugitive whose last known residence was in Wyoming.

A supervisory deputy for the U.S. Marshal’s Western District of Michigan says Jose Angel Monarrez is wanted on three warrants:

Assault-Wyoming POD

Failure to appear on fleeing-and-eluding-Ottawa County

Probation violation-Ottawa County

Monarrez is 36 year old, and 5-feet-11 inches tall. Investigators say he weighs about 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.