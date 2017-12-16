A snowy start on Saturday with mainly dry conditions ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will start off the day with some light to moderate snowfall and there is a winter weather advisory in place for most communities near I-96 until 10 in the morning. There is a cold front splitting West Michigan in half leaving colder air north of I-96 and warmer air south of I-96. Folks living south of I-96 can see temperatures today in the mid to upper 30s.

We will continue to dry out heading into the evening remaining mostly dry for the latter half of the day. Overnight West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the lower 20s.

Sunday we will stay mainly dry throughout the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Late Sunday evening there is a chance mainly south of I-94 for a bit of rain and snow mix.

West Michigan will see a slight “warm” up to start the work week which will allow for some snow to melt and giving us the chance to have some rain and snow mix precipitation. This upcoming week is less active in the way of snowfall with only a few chances for snow showers.