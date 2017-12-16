× Alcohol blamed for I-69 crash in Branch County

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post’s Coldwater Detachment is investigating a three-vehicle personal-injury crash late Friday night on southbound Interstate 69 near Fenn Road in Coldwater Township.

At 11:25 p.m. Friday, the driver of a Jeep entered the southbound lanes of I-69 traveling north. The driver of a semi truck pulling two trailers southbound attempted to avoid hitting the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep crashed into the rear axle of the second trailer, then left the roadway, rolling into the ditch side of the freeway.

The Jeep came to rest on its roof, the semi truck came to rest partially in the roadway and a third vehicle traveling southbound was unable to avoid the debris. The driver of the third vehicle was able to pull safely to the shoulder of the freeway.

The drivers of the semi truck and the third vehicle were not injured. The driver of the jeep was transported to the Community Health Center of Branch County emergency room where he was treated for his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested after being discharged for operating while intoxicated and lodged at the Branch County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.