Former Benton Harbor schools chief convicted of embezzlement

Posted 12:13 AM, December 16, 2017, by
embezzlement

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP/WSJM) — The former superintendent of the Benton Harbor Area Schools has been convicted of embezzlement charges stemming from payouts he received for unused vacation days.

A Berrien County jury convicted Leonard Seawood on Friday on all five counts of embezzlement and obtaining money under false pretenses. He was accused of embezzling more than $40,000 from the district by taking payouts for unused vacation days.

Seawood has maintained that he received authorization for the payouts. The Benton Harbor man was fired from the district last year following a lengthy suspension and investigation by Michigan State Police.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 29.

Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic tells WSJM-AM it’s good to now have some of the school district’s “difficult years behind us.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s