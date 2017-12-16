× Local sheriffs hosting ‘Donuts with a Deputy’ toy drive

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is hoping to bond with the community by hosting ‘Donuts with a Deputy’ this weekend.

From 9 to 11 a.m., the public is invited to come have a donut at Sprinkles Donut Shop and get to know the men and women in blue serving our community.

To attend, all you need to do is bring a new and unwrapped toy that will be donated to a local child through North Kent Connect.

The organization will then sell the donated gifts to families in need at a very low prices to allow them to have a special holiday.