× Pigeon Creek Park opens for the winter season

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Pigeon Creek Park opened for the first time this winter season on Saturday. The lodge provides ski trails and sledding hills.

Ski and snowshoe rentals are available for visitors. People can also participate in ski lessons.

“You don’t have to have any experience to cross country ski and one of the neat things about Pigeon Creek Park is you can rent both traditional and skate skis,” said Kristen Hintz with Ottawa County Parks. “There are also lessons for beginners, intermediate and also skate skiing lessons.”

Hintz said if you’re using ski trails, respect and communication go a long way.

“If there is a skate skier coming up, they [traditional cross country skiers] need to move out of the way,” said Hintz. “Skate skiers are always looking ahead and letting people know they’re coming.”

Hentz also recommended that people sledding be aware of the people around them to prevent an accident.

“If people are at the bottom of the hill, it’s important they look up,” said Hintz. “Make sure they move as quickly as possible. We just don’t want anyone colliding into each other.”

For more information and updates on trail conditions, click here.