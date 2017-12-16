SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- The Schoolcraft girls basketball beat Lawton Friday night 61-33 to move to 6-0 on the season.
Schoolcraft tops Lawton to stay unbeaten
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
Bakita and Book Week 10
-
FOX 17 Blitz – 2017 Year in Review
-
-
Blitz District Final Preview
-
Fans of the Week
-
Grant and Newaygo set for round 2 Friday night
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Bakita and Book Week 14
-
-
Blitz Week 8 Recap
-
Bakita and Book Break Down the Playoffs
-
Bakita and Book Week 13