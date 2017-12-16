Thousands of wreaths to be laid on veterans graves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --Thousands of wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans across the country today including here in West Michigan, all part of Wreaths Across America.

Several organizations including the West Michigan chapter of the Blue Star Mothers helped to raise enough money to purchase 5,500 wreaths.

Volunteers will lay a wreath on each veterans grave at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans cemetery.

Organizers we talked to say this has become an annual tradition paying homage to the men and women who served our country.

"A truckload of beautiful Christmas wreaths will be coming in and we will be placing these wreaths on all of the veterans graves and kind of teaching our family and friends the meaning behind honoring and remembering our veterans," said Spectrum Veterans IRG coordinator Danielle Montag-Plaza.

"One of the big things we do is really say the veterans name and take a moment to honor not only their service but also their life," she said.

Guest speakers including Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley will speak at the event at 11:20 p.m. and the ceremony begins at noon.