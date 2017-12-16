Two men seriously injured in Battle Creek crash

Posted 5:33 AM, December 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:40AM, December 16, 2017
Police lights multiple night

File photo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating after a crash sent two men to the hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened on W. Michigan Avenue at North Cedar Avenue around 2:21 a.m.

Police say the crash happened when a man tried to make a left turn on North Cedar Avenue from West Michigan Avenue and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on West Michigan Avenue.

The driver that was struck by the oncoming vehicle was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo and is now in critical condition.

Police say the other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

