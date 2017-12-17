Rockford Boys Win 80-70

Posted 12:13 AM, December 17, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Rockford boys basketball team defeated Lansing Sexton 80-70 on Saturday in the Battle of I96 at Ottawa Hills High School.

