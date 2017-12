Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many of faith the Christmas season is more than celebrating the birth of Christ, it also contains the celebration of Advent.

Father Stephen Durkee, associate pastor of Our Lady of Consolation Parish talks more about how Catholics and non-Catholics alike can take part in this holiday tradition.

Don't forget to tune in on Fox 17 to watch the Christmas Eve Midnight Mass and prelude concert.

For more information, visit dioceseofgrandrapids.org.