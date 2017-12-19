East Kentwood Girls Remain Undefeated

Posted 11:19 PM, December 19, 2017, by

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The East Kentwood girls basketball team defeated East Grand Rapids on Tuesday night 58-38. The Falcons move to 7-0 on the year while the Pioneers move to 4-1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s