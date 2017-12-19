Family: Man who lost legs, hands from sepsis passes away

Posted 3:30 PM, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 03:55PM, December 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 31-year-old man who lost a lung, his legs and his hands after his body went septic has died, according to his family.

“Our son, a friend of many, has just anxiously left his body to be with His Lord,” a Tuesday post on Dale Kompik Jr.’s Facebook page says.

Kompik had been fighting for his life after he went to the hospital with pneumonia Nov. 11. His father, Dale Kompik Sr. told FOX 17 last week that his body went septic and “turned into a forest fire in his system that was killing him.”

Kompik underwent emergency surgery to remove his right lung, and it didn’t stop there. While recovering in the ICU, he suffered a cardiac arrest which caused a loss of blood flow in his body.

This resulted in the need for doctors to amputate both of his legs. On Dec. 11, he had to undergo another surgery to have his hands amputated.

“He loved you as you loved him,” the Tuesday Facebook post says.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment